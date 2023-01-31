Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for T. Rowe Price Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for T. Rowe Price Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.96 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Performance

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $121.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.30.

NASDAQ:TROW opened at $113.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.28. T. Rowe Price Group has a 52-week low of $93.53 and a 52-week high of $157.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.93 and a 200 day moving average of $116.23.

Insider Activity at T. Rowe Price Group

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Robert C.T. Higginbotham sold 6,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $797,457.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,489,623.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total value of $1,241,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of T. Rowe Price Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,785 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About T. Rowe Price Group

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management organization, which engages in the provision of investment management services. The firm provides an array of mutual funds, sub advisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.