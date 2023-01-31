Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $237.63 million during the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 26.92%.

NYSE:SPH opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $999.90 million, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $14.25 and a twelve month high of $17.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.63%.

In other Suburban Propane Partners news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total transaction of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,630,731.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Douglas Brinkworth sold 12,500 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $200,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 164,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,731.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Schueler sold 3,882 shares of Suburban Propane Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.29, for a total value of $63,237.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,222.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 244,537 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 4,041.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 235,298 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 229,617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 99,717 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 40,339 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 50.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,137 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 30,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Suburban Propane Partners by 167.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,327 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 28,376 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPH. StockNews.com lowered Suburban Propane Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Suburban Propane Partners LP engages in the marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. It operates through the following segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and government customers.

