Selective Insurance Group (SIGI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.17). Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $920.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.21 million. On average, analysts expect Selective Insurance Group to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $93.60 on Tuesday. Selective Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $66.81 and a 52-week high of $98.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.14.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on SIGI. StockNews.com began coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 83,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,803,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock valued at $825,796 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,736 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 116.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,904 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,021 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc provides property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The Standard Commercial Lines segment offers insurance products and services to commercial customers, such as non-profit organizations and local government agencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.