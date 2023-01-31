Research Analysts Set Expectations for Packaging Co. of America’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:PKG)

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.28. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.99 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.69 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

PKG stock opened at $138.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $110.56 and a 52-week high of $168.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Packaging Co. of America

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,047,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,880,777,000 after acquiring an additional 161,559 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,703,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,364,000 after buying an additional 115,784 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,713,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,612,000 after buying an additional 450,466 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,135,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $352,110,000 after buying an additional 70,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,207,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $344,578,000 after buying an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is 45.41%.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

