TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TriCo Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for TriCo Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for TriCo Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $4.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.80 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TCBK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TriCo Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on TriCo Bancshares to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on TriCo Bancshares from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $49.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.59. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $37.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.72.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 473.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth about $50,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 28.4% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 21.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 31.50%.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

