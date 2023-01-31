Bio-Techne (TECH) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $269.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.89 million. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 16.37%. On average, analysts expect Bio-Techne to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TECH stock opened at $78.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.25. Bio-Techne has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $113.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.10.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $65,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,804.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 4.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 12.0% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 9.3% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 85.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at about $293,000. Institutional investors own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

TECH has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $137.50 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Techne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Stephens dropped their price target on Bio-Techne to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Bio-Techne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.86.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

