Schneider National (SNDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schneider National Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Schneider National

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schneider National

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 691,577 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 391,471 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after acquiring an additional 258,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 242.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 355,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,225,000 after acquiring an additional 251,976 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

