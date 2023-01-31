Schneider National (SNDR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE SNDR opened at $25.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Schneider National has a 1-year low of $20.26 and a 1-year high of $27.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58.
In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 134,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,362,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered Schneider National from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Schneider National from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.07.
Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.
