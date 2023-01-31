SVB Leerink Weighs in on scPharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SCPH)

scPharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SCPHGet Rating) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for scPharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.42) for the quarter. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for scPharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.42) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for scPharmaceuticals’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS.

scPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.04.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of scPharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of scPharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of SCPH opened at $5.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $153.36 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.86. scPharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $3.68 and a twelve month high of $7.96.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc bought 762,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $4,002,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,328,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,973,722. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in scPharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $154,000. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $75,000. Wolverine Trading LLC boosted its stake in scPharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 9,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in scPharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $92,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

scPharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of transformative pharmaceutical products for subcutaneous delivery. Its products include FUROSCIX, a furosemide injection which is used as parenteral diuretic in treating heart failure and scCeftriaxone, used as parenteral antibiotic outside the hospital setting.

