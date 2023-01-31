ATI (ATI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.52 per share for the quarter. ATI has set its Q4 guidance at $0.49-0.55 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.80 million. ATI had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect ATI to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATI Stock Performance

ATI stock opened at $36.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 328.58 and a beta of 1.21. ATI has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $36.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other ATI news, insider Elliot S. Davis sold 28,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $876,588.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,919,538. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ATI by 185.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the third quarter valued at about $213,000. American National Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at about $228,000. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ATI during the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ATI in the 1st quarter valued at about $263,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised ATI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ATI in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on ATI from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

ATI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

