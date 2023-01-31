Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker to post earnings of ($0.33) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Stanley Black & Decker Trading Down 1.6 %

Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $84.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.38. Stanley Black & Decker has a 52 week low of $70.24 and a 52 week high of $177.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SWK. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $96.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Stanley Black & Decker

In related news, CFO Corbin Walburger sold 5,248 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $424,038.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,834.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SWK. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 130.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Get Rating)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.