Synaptics (SYNA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.36 per share for the quarter. Synaptics has set its Q2 2023 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Synaptics to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Synaptics stock opened at $121.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74. Synaptics has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $239.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several research firms have issued reports on SYNA. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Synaptics from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

In related news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total value of $51,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $194,188.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,878.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,487 shares of company stock worth $6,513,733 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 37,742 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 69,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Synaptics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,091 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in Synaptics by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,042 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Synaptics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Synaptics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

Featured Articles

