Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Match Group in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Match Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.40 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Match Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Match Group from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.46.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $52.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.85, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.24. Match Group has a 52-week low of $38.64 and a 52-week high of $121.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.90.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Match Group had a net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 122.3% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Match Group by 42.1% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

