Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Issued By Wedbush

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for PacWest Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $3.87 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PacWest Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

PacWest Bancorp Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of PACW opened at $26.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.41. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.19 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other PacWest Bancorp news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $1,749,132.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,320,976.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth $51,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in PacWest Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

Recommended Stories

