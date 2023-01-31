Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for QCR Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of QCR in a report released on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.79 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for QCR’s current full-year earnings is $6.64 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for QCR’s FY2024 earnings at $7.50 EPS.

Get QCR alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QCRH. StockNews.com downgraded QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on QCR from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st.

QCR Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QCR

QCRH stock opened at $50.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $852.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.96. QCR has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $62.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in QCR during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new stake in QCR during the second quarter valued at about $1,897,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QCR during the third quarter valued at about $486,000. Simmons Bank bought a new stake in QCR during the second quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in QCR during the second quarter valued at about $370,000. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QCR

In related news, Director Brent R. Cobb bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,538.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson purchased 1,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.53 per share, with a total value of $52,947.57. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,164 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,262.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brent R. Cobb purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,538.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 10,917 shares of company stock worth $533,140. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.08%.

QCR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.