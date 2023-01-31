Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tractor Supply in a report issued on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.72 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.51 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $213.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $245.35.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $222.79 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $219.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.17. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is 37.90%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSCO. Ethic Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 7,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 2,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.5% in the third quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

