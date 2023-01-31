Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Tractor Supply’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Tractor Supply in a report issued on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel expects that the specialty retailer will earn $1.67 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Tractor Supply’s current full-year earnings is $10.49 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Tractor Supply’s Q2 2023 earnings at $3.86 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 1.3 %

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

Shares of TSCO stock opened at $222.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $166.49 and a 52-week high of $241.54. The company has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $219.25 and its 200 day moving average is $206.17.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is presently 37.90%.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,833,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,994,964,000 after buying an additional 46,672 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1,426.2% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,706,997 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $317,297,000 after buying an additional 1,595,151 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 136.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,510,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $282,316,000 after buying an additional 871,572 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,387,768 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,019,000 after buying an additional 234,433 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,332,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $310,867,000 after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the period. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

