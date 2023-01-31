Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Texas Instruments in a report released on Wednesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Texas Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $7.58 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.39 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.76 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.65 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.35.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $173.13 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $172.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.06. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $191.34. The firm has a market cap of $157.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

In related news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total transaction of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total value of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the third quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sale of analog and embedded semiconductors, which includes industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

