FY2022 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Increased by Atb Cap Markets (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, January 26th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now expects that the transportation company will earn $2.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.66. Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.76 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.16 EPS.
CP has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $997,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $3,084,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $3,025,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
