Stifel Firstegy Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) – Research analysts at Stifel Firstegy cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for Canadian Natural Resources in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Firstegy analyst M. Dunn now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Stifel Firstegy currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.36 per share. Stifel Firstegy also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$91.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.23.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 2.7 %

CNQ stock opened at $60.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $44.45 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,432 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,023 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 70.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.6237 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

