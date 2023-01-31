Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:XERS)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report issued on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz anticipates that the company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Xeris Biopharma’s current full-year earnings is ($0.73) per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Xeris Biopharma’s FY2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $29.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.12 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 134.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.24%.

Xeris Biopharma Trading Down 3.2 %

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.28 and its 200-day moving average is $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.17. Xeris Biopharma has a 1 year low of $0.97 and a 1 year high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $165.35 million and a P/E ratio of -1.20.

Institutional Trading of Xeris Biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 81.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xeris Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sinecera Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 32.5% in the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 537,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 131,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xeris Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing and commercializing unique therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The firm has three commercial products: Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia, Keveyis, the first and only FDA-approved therapy for primary periodic paralysis, and Recorlev for the treatment of endogenous Cushing’s syndrome.

