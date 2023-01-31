Analysts Set Expectations for Constellation Software Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Constellation Software in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 25th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Tse forecasts that the company will post earnings of $18.76 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Constellation Software’s current full-year earnings is $76.41 per share.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,450.00 to C$2,250.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares upgraded shares of Constellation Software from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Constellation Software from C$2,400.00 to C$2,250.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Constellation Software from C$2,300.00 to C$2,450.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$2,380.00.

Constellation Software stock opened at C$2,322.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2,171.50 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2,056.88. Constellation Software has a fifty-two week low of C$1,783.98 and a fifty-two week high of C$2,366.00. The stock has a market cap of C$49.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.71, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported C$16.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$18.32 by C($1.34). The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.34 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $1.363 per share. This represents a $5.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. This is a positive change from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.88%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. Its industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions. The company serves public and private sector markets.

