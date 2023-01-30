Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Short Interest Update

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,580,000 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the December 31st total of 4,200,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $330.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $412.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.42, for a total value of $74,282.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,506.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,265 shares of company stock worth $9,067,344. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the software company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 2,720 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 858 shares of the software company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,351 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE opened at $370.71 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $169.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $540.46.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The software company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.78. Adobe had a net margin of 27.01% and a return on equity of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Featured Articles

