American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target Raised to $178.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Barclays from $158.00 to $178.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.30% from the stock’s previous close.

AXP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of American Express from $172.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Sunday. Redburn Partners began coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group started coverage on American Express in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Express from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.56.

American Express Trading Up 10.5 %

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $172.31 on Monday. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $150.73.

Insider Transactions at American Express

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). American Express had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 31.67%. The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Cumberland Partners Ltd lifted its holdings in American Express by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 2,754 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 1.3% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,002 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Express by 3.5% in the second quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express by 1.2% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,566 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its position in American Express by 0.8% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About American Express

(Get Rating)

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

