Private Portfolio Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.0% of Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Private Portfolio Partners LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after buying an additional 17,521,080 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,436,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,750,145,000 after buying an additional 2,016,377 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,564,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,161,643,000 after buying an additional 849,804 shares during the period. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $73.95 and a 12-month high of $117.78. The firm has a market cap of $476.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.73.

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their target price on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

