Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $539,000 Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% during the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM stock opened at $115.61 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $476.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.73. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $73.95 and a 1-year high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

