Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY reduced its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 49,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 5,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Blooom Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the third quarter. Blooom Inc. now owns 12,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 4,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Insider Activity at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.61 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $73.95 and a one year high of $117.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.73. The firm has a market cap of $476.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on XOM shares. StockNews.com lowered Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.