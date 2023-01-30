Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.99 Million Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 24,059 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 2.2% of Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200,102 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 200,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $115.61 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $73.95 and a 1-year high of $117.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $476.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.73.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

