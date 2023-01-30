Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Reduced by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,807,000. WMG Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3,880.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 205,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,288,000 after buying an additional 200,102 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,803,171 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,296,000 after buying an additional 24,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 200,025 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,130,000 after buying an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

Shares of XOM opened at $115.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average is $101.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $476.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $73.95 and a 12-month high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

