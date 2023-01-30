Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Bought by Carson Advisory Inc.

Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the quarter. Carson Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,131,642 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,634,000 after acquiring an additional 24,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 29,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XOM. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.35.

NYSE:XOM opened at $115.61 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.73. The company has a market cap of $476.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $73.95 and a 52 week high of $117.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

