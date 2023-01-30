AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 1,820,432 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.5 %

AT&T stock opened at $19.86 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $22.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 14.18% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -93.28%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet lowered AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

