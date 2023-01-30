Inspire Investing LLC Increases Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Valero Energy by 2,470.0% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Valero Energy by 81.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 60.6% during the third quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Valero Energy by 56.3% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at Valero Energy

In other news, EVP Gary K. Simmons sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $236,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 165,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,341,812.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Valero Energy Stock Down 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE VLO opened at $143.21 on Monday. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $79.33 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The stock has a market cap of $55.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $129.77 and a 200 day moving average of $120.91.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 21.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $169.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.87.

Valero Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.