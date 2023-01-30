CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 21,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,320 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $306,000. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 48,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 232,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Truist Financial by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 962,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,651,000 after purchasing an additional 170,239 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Truist Financial to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $48.84 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.08. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $66.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

