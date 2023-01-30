The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,521 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $15,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EL. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $323.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.83.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL stock opened at $270.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.95. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.47 and a twelve month high of $324.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.30.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 41.46% and a net margin of 12.66%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

