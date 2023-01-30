5,927 Shares in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Acquired by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.
AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 2.3 %
NYSE:AVB opened at $177.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $167.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.69 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.88.
A number of brokerages have commented on AVB. TheStreet cut AvalonBay Communities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $197.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
