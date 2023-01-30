HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target Increased to $293.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $280.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.01% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.60.
HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $254.77 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth $1,083,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
