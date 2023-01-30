Truist Financial Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $290.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $237.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $233.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $265.00 to $279.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $292.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.60.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $254.77 on Monday. HCA Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $279.02. The company has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.67.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 12.8% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

