Mizuho Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $279.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $265.00 to $279.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.60.
HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of HCA stock opened at $254.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.67. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCA Healthcare
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About HCA Healthcare
HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HCA Healthcare (HCA)
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.