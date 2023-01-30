Mizuho Raises HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Price Target to $279.00

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $265.00 to $279.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HCA. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $280.00 to $293.00 in a report on Monday. Stephens lowered their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.60.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $254.77 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.67. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.65.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.07, for a total transaction of $2,240,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,902,924.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

