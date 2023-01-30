Inspire Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Inspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trellis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 10,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $114.76 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $74.03 and a 12-month high of $117.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $472.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.35.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

