Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Shares Bought by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $12,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 292.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 44,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after acquiring an additional 33,044 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 34.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 1,272.4% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 326,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,550,000 after acquiring an additional 302,910 shares during the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $77.68 on Monday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.33 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a 200-day moving average of $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.59.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCHP shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

Insider Activity

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $59,828.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

