Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 55 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MA. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,294,000. Epic Trust Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 313,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $89,476,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 6,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 10,954 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,115,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $369.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $357.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.47. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $276.87 and a 1 year high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 177,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.14, for a total value of $56,377,907.54. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,211,625 shares in the company, valued at $32,517,606,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at $15,701,385.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 360,755 shares of company stock worth $115,472,791 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $437.00 to $438.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $413.41.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

See Also

