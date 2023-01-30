Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Schlumberger Price Performance
Shares of SLB stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.
Schlumberger Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.
Schlumberger Profile
Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schlumberger (SLB)
- Why Extreme Networks is a Recession-Proof Technology Play
- Is Seagate Technology Signaling the End of its Normalization?
- eHealth Stock Rises from the Ashes. Time to Get In?
- Can Yext A.I. Search Platform Drive Growth in 2023?
- Cassava Sciences Stock Undervalued with Its $124 Price Target?
Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.