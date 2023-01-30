Inspire Advisors LLC Takes $210,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Schlumberger by 35.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 39,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $232,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $419,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Schlumberger by 2.9% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 112,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,209 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SLB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Schlumberger Price Performance

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 335,129 shares of company stock worth $18,714,943. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $56.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.79. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $30.65 and a 12 month high of $62.78.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.17%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

