Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Short Interest Up 12.1% in January

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,330,000 shares, an increase of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 6,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 863,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.5 days. Approximately 11.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $790,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,361,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,612,706.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 50,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 497,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,544.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $790,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,361,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,612,706.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 250,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,093,800 over the last 90 days. 33.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphatec in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Alphatec stock opened at $12.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. Alphatec has a 52-week low of $5.73 and a 52-week high of $13.75.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.03). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 49.34% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. The business had revenue of $89.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.07 million. On average, analysts expect that Alphatec will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATEC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.64.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

