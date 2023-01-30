Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Barclays

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OLN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Olin from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.09.

Olin stock opened at $62.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Olin has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $67.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average is $52.82.

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 50.19% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Olin will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $2,828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Olin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tobam bought a new stake in Olin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Olin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

