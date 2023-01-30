EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,885 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 58.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,859 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.9% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 6.3% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,603,000 after buying an additional 57,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $37.95 on Monday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average is $36.99.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on General Motors from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.63.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

