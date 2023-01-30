iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2,004.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,226.9% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 919 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $67.17 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.80.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.