Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,758 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,444 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 75.7% in the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 203.9% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 79.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.85.

Activision Blizzard stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.94 and a 52 week high of $82.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.76, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.89 and a 200-day moving average of $76.18.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Activision Blizzard, Inc is a developer and publisher of interactive entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings and generates revenue from full-game and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

