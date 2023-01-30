Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 111,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $12,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Paychex by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Paychex by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Paychex by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its position in Paychex by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Paychex from $123.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Paychex from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson boosted their price objective on Paychex to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.08.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total value of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $113.03 on Monday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.66 and a 1-year high of $141.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $40.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.26.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.02%.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

