Inspire Investing LLC Has $1.12 Million Stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,374 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.1% in the second quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the second quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% in the second quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 673 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the second quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COST has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $586.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.78.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:COST opened at $503.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $484.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $501.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a market cap of $223.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

