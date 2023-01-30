Keebeck Alpha LP Has $388,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,513 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 19.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.55 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average is $84.00. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $176.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $91.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.90.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

