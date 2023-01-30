Keebeck Alpha LP Buys 458 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Eaton were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 17.5% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 339.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,617,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $548,918,000 after acquiring an additional 247,215 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 2,896,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,418,000 after acquiring an additional 381,499 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 7.8% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,638,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $332,408,000 after acquiring an additional 190,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Eaton from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

Insider Transactions at Eaton

Eaton Price Performance

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton stock opened at $162.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $64.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $122.50 and a 52 week high of $167.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 17.66% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.